Baku, Ankara To Hold Total Of 16 Joint Military Drills In 2023 - President

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Azerbaijan and Turkey will hold a total of 16 joint military exercises in 2023, six of which have already been conducted, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Azerbaijan and Turkey will hold a total of 16 joint military exercises in 2023, six of which have already been conducted, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday.

"We will hold 16 joint military drills, six of which have already taken place," Aliyev said, following a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan is currently visiting Azerbaijan for the first time after his reelection on May 28. Aliyev said that he and the Turkish leader had already discussed their plans regarding national defense and defense industry.

In November 2022, the Azerbaijani president said Baku and Ankara had held more than 10 joint military exercises that year.

