Baku Believes Yerevan Not Interested in Negotiations on Karabakh - Foreign Ministry

Baku believes that Yerevan is not interested in negotiations on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Friday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Baku believes that Yerevan is not interested in negotiations on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The repeated statements made by the OSCE Minsk Group emphasized the unacceptability of the status quo.

But at the same time, Armenia pursues the goal of strengthening the status quo based on occupation. Obviously, Armenia is not interested in resolving the conflict through negotiations, trying to annex the occupied territories," the ministry said in a statement.