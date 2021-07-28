Baku Calling on Yerevan to Start Border Delimitation Talks

(@FahadShabbir)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called on Yerevan on Wednesday again to start negotiations on the border delimitation

"We are calling on Armenia to accept new realities in the region, to stop military provocations and start border delimitation negotiations," the ministry said in a statement.

Azerbaijan reserves the right to defend its territorial integrity and will decisively react to any steps taken against it, the ministry emphasized.