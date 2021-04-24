UrduPoint.com
Baku Calls Biden's Recognition Of 1915 Armenian Genocide In Ottoman Turkey 'Unfortunate'

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 11:36 PM

Baku Calls Biden's Recognition of 1915 Armenian Genocide in Ottoman Turkey 'Unfortunate'

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Saturday responded to the statement of US President Joe Biden, which recognized the persecution of the Armenian people by the Ottoman authorities in the early 20th century as genocide, by calling it "unfortunate."

"It is unfortunate that the statement by US President Joe Biden on Armenian Remembrance Day, distorted the historical facts about the events of 1915. Those who politicize the so-called 'Armenian genocide' are silent on the massacre of more than 500,000 people by Armenian armed groups at that time, as well as the massacres committed by Armenian Dashnaks in Baku and other regions of Azerbaijan in March 1918," the ministry said in a statement.

