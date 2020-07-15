UrduPoint.com
Baku Calls On Yerevan To Prove Azerbaijan's Use Of Grad Multiple Rocket Launcher On Border

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 06:30 AM

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has slammed the Armenian statement on Azeris' alleged use of BM-21 Grad Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) during the recent border clashes as fake and suggested that Yerevan provides evidence.

On Tuesday evening, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a spokesman for the Armenian Ministry of Defense said that Azerbaijani armed forces have used the MLRS in the border region of Tovuz.

"The information circulated by the Armenian media about the Azerbaijani army's alleged use of the Grad MLRS against the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Tovuz is disinformation. We affirm that this type of weapon was not used by our military units. If the Armenian side has any evidence of the use of this type of weapon let them provide it," the head of the Defense Ministry's press service, Col. Vagif Dargyakhly, told Sputnik.

Dargyakhly added that the Azerbaijani side had destroyed an Armenian military facility and equipment near Tovuz.

"During the fighting in the direction of the Tovuz region on July 14, another military facility of the Armenian armed forces has been destroyed by the precise firing of our units," the military official noted.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has posted footage of operations on its website.

Clashes broke out in the border area that separates Armenia's Tavush province and the Azerbaijani region of Tovuz on Sunday and have continued into their third day. Baku and Yerevan have accused one another of provoking the conflict, which is taking place a reasonable distance away from the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, where the two sides have waged war for decades.

A total of 11 Azerbaijani troops have so far died during the violence, according to reports from Baku. On the other side, four Armenian servicemen have lost their lives in the recent escalation.

