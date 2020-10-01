UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 02:33 PM

Baku Comments on Russian Foreign Ministry Statement on Foreign Mercenaries in Karabakh

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva, commenting on Russia's concern over reports of foreign mercenaries in the conflict zone in the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, said that "Yerevan attracts them from the Middle East."

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva, commenting on Russia's concern over reports of foreign mercenaries in the conflict zone in the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, said that "Yerevan attracts them from the Middle East."

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow was concerned about reports about the transfer of militants of illegal armed groups to the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. According to Russia's information, militants, in particular from Syria and Libya, are being transferred to the Karabakh conflict zone to take direct part in hostilities.

"In connection with the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry on the presence of foreign mercenaries in the conflict zone, we would like to note that Armenia makes extensive use of such resources, we have repeatedly expressed our concern about this. Armenia is especially actively attracting terrorists and mercenaries from the Middle East," Abdullayeva said.

The Armenian side previously stated that militants from Turkey and the Middle East were acting on the side of Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh. These accusations are denied by Baku.

On September 27, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that the Armenian Armed Forces had shelled settlements on the contact line in Karabakh, according to these data, there were civilian and military casualties.

According to the Armenian Defense Ministry, Karabakh "was subjected to air and missile attacks.

" Yerevan said Baku had "launched an offensive" in the Karabakh direction. The Nagorno-Karabakh Republic said peaceful settlements in Karabakh, including the capital Stepanakert, had come under artillery shelling, the authorities called on the population to hide, and later declared martial law and mobilization in Karabakh.

Armenia also declared martial law and general mobilization. Armenian Former Deputy Justice Minister, ex-ombudsman of Karabakh Ruben Melikyan told Sputnik that general mobilization was declared in Armenia for the first time. The Azerbaijani president approved the imposition of martial law in a number of cities and regions of the republic and curfew in the country, and also declared partial mobilization.

A number of states, including Russia and France, urged the parties to exercise restraint. Turkey has said it will provide Azerbaijan with any support it asks for amid another aggravation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh began in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its secession from the Azerbaijani Soviet Socialist Republic. During armed confrontation in 1992-1994, Azerbaijan lost control of Nagorno-Karabakh and its adjacent areas. Since 1992, talks have been ongoing on peaceful settlement of the conflict with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group, led by Russia, the United States and France.

