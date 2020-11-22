UrduPoint.com
Baku Considers Russian-Turkish Monitoring Center Important For Regional Stability - Aliyev

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 12:04 AM

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Saturday Baku considers that a joint Russian-Turkish center to monitor the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh is an important element for regional stability.

"We also welcome the active course of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Turkey on the establishment of a ceasefire monitoring center in Azerbaijan.

We consider this a very important element in strengthening stability and security in this region," Aliyev said during a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu in Baku.

