Baku Expects Armenia To Start Implementing UNSC Resolutions - Foreign Minister

Baku Expects Armenia to Start Implementing UNSC Resolutions - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The implementation of UN Security Council Resolutions on Nagorno-Karabakh by Armenia is instrumental in advancing the resolution of the conflict, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told Sputnik in an interview.

The decades-long Nagorno-Karabakh conflict flared up in late September. There have been three attempts at ceasefire, but each time both sides began reporting breaches from the other side almost immediately.

"Now, when the situation on the ground has been changed and Azerbaijan started liberating its territories from military occupation and ensuring the implementation of the related resolutions, Armenia has to comprehend at last that the only way of solving the conflict and achieving peace and prosperity in the region requires adhering to the norms and principles of international law, respecting territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of states, and ending the illegal presence of its forces in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan," Bayramov said.

The minister specifically cited Resolutions 874 and 884, adopted by the UN Security Council in 1993, which urge for the withdrawal of forces from Azerbaijan's occupied territories.

