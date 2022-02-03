Baku Eyes to Bring TAP Pipeline Supplying Azeri Gas to Europe to Full Capacity - Minister

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Thursday that Baku eyed to use the full capacity of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline to deliver more gas to Europe.

"We discussed the possible operation of @tap_pipeline at full strength and future increase in the supply with Luca Schieppati, the Managing Director of #TAP AG," Shahbazov said on Twitter.

TAP, which is the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, delivers gas produced in the second stage of the Shah Deniz gas field in the Azeri section of Caspian Sea.