Baku Has Information About Arms Being Smuggled From Russia to Yerevan - Aliyev

(@FahadShabbir)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said Friday that Baku information about weapons being smuggled from Russia to Armenia, but Moscow ensured him it was not supplying Yerevan with arms.

"We have the information that weapons are being smuggled from Georgia on civilian and cargo planes. Armenia has recently bought a plane, as far as we know, it cost $30-40 million. Rich Armenian business people who live in Russia bought it � Karapetyan, Abramyan, and others.

They are sending Armenians from Russia to Karabakh as mercenaries. And buying Il-76 allowed them to transport arms illegally," the president said.

According to Aliyev, Baku learned that Armenia smuggled rockets from Russia.

"We officially turned to the International Civil Aviation Organization, this is an international crime. The official agencies in Russia explained that Russia was not sending weapons to Armenia," Aliyev said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster A Haber.