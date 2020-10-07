Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that after Nikol Pashinyan had come to power in Armenia, he hoped for changes in Yerevan's policy on Karabakh, since there were "positive messages."

"Yes, there was hope, there were positive messages. I will tell you that the ceasefire regime was stable. But he deceived us. And deception is unacceptable in politics," Aliyev said in an interview with CNN Turk.