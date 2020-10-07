UrduPoint.com
Baku Hoped For Changes In Yerevan's Policy On Karabakh Under Pashinyan - Aliyev

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 07:05 PM

Baku Hoped for Changes in Yerevan's Policy on Karabakh Under Pashinyan - Aliyev

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that after Nikol Pashinyan had come to power in Armenia, he hoped for changes in Yerevan's policy on Karabakh, since there were "positive messages."

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that after Nikol Pashinyan had come to power in Armenia, he hoped for changes in Yerevan's policy on Karabakh, since there were "positive messages."

"Yes, there was hope, there were positive messages. I will tell you that the ceasefire regime was stable. But he deceived us. And deception is unacceptable in politics," Aliyev said in an interview with CNN Turk.

More Stories From World

