Baku Interested in Buying Russian Fighter Jets - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

Azerbaijan is interested in acquiring modern Russian-made fighter jets, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Azerbaijan is interested in acquiring modern Russian-made fighter jets, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Azerbaijani delegation visited the Russian military facilities, where Su-35 and MiG-35 combat aircraft are produced.

During meetings with representatives of one of the leaders of the global arms market in Russia, the Rosoboronexport [Russia's state arms exporter], and the management of military facilities, our country [Azerbaijan] expressed interest in purchasing the most advanced Russian-made fighter jets," the ministry said.

Russia expressed the readiness to provide fighter jets to Azerbaijan "in the amount appropriate to the needs of the Azerbaijani air force," according to the defense ministry

Azerbaijani pilots have completed MiG-35 test flights, the ministry added.