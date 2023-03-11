Baku Lodges Protest to Tehran After Iranian Military Plane Flies Over Shared Border

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry summoned on Saturday Iranian Ambassador in Baku Seyyed Abbas Mousavi and handed him a note of protest in connection with a flyover of an Iranian military aircraft in close proximity to the border between the two countries, Azerbaijan's foreign and defense ministries said in a joint statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry summoned on Saturday Iranian Ambassador in Baku Seyyed Abbas Mousavi and handed him a note of protest in connection with a flyover of an Iranian military aircraft in close proximity to the border between the two countries, Azerbaijan's foreign and defense ministries said in a joint statement.

According to the release, an Iranian military aircraft made a non-stop flight from 09:44 a.m. to 10:26 a.m. local time (05:44-06:26 GMT) "at a distance of 3-5 km (1.8-3.1 miles) from the state border, and in some cases over the state border."

"We strongly condemn the Iranian side for such a provocative step, urge them to provide an appropriate explanation, and refrain from such confrontational steps in the future.

On March 11, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and was presented with a corresponding note of protest," the statement read.

The Azerbaijani ministries pointed out that flyovers of military aircraft in close proximity to and above the state border between the two countries threaten the safety of civil aviation and further deteriorate their bilateral relations.