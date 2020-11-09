UrduPoint.com
Baku May Consider Accepting Turkey's Military Aid - Ilham Aliyev

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 04:19 PM

Baku, which is involved in a conflict with Armenia in Karabakh region, may consider accepting military aid from Ankara if Azerbaijan is threatened, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Baku, which is involved in a conflict with Armenia in Karabakh region, may consider accepting military aid from Ankara if Azerbaijan is threatened, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

Azerbaijan will not need any such aid if the things continue as they are now, the president said.

However, Baku and Turkey have an agreement on military help in case of aggression, similar to the agreements Armenia has with Russia, so Baku may consider using Turkey's help if it is threatened, Aliyev said in an interview with UK media.

