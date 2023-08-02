Baku Must Publicly Confirm Deal With Yerevan on Territorial Integrity - Pashinyan

Azerbaijan has yet to publicly confirm the agreement with Yerevan on mutual recognition of each other's territorial integrity, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday

Peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is not only feasible, but also necessary. However, in order for this to happen, the international community must understand important nuances "to be clear about why there is no progress at a sufficient pace," Pashinyan said in an interview with Euronews.

The Armenian prime minister also recalled his penultimate meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels.

"Myself and the president of Azerbaijan agreed, or rather we reached an understanding, that Armenia and Azerbaijan will mutually recognize territories � the territory of Armenia (of) 29,800 square kilometers (11,505 square miles) and 86,600 square kilometers of Azerbaijan, the territorial integrity of each other.

Up to this point, the president of Azerbaijan has publicly not confirmed our understanding. He has not denied it, either," Pashinyan said.

Such ambivalence does not help create an atmosphere of mutual trust, he noted.

In 2022, Yerevan and Baku, mediated by Russia, the United States and the European Union, began discussing a future peace treaty. In May 2023, Pashinyan said that Yerevan was ready to recognize Azerbaijan's 86,600-square-kilometer (33,430-square-mile) territorial integrity, which includes Nagorno-Karabakh. If Armenia does not change its position on the issue, Baku and Yerevan could sign a peace treaty in the near future, Aliyev said.