Baku Never Raised Issue Of Expulsion Of Armenians From Karabakh - Ambassador In Russia

Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:29 AM

Baku Never Raised Issue of Expulsion of Armenians From Karabakh - Ambassador in Russia

Baku has never raised the issue of expelling Armenians from Karabakh, Azerbaijani Ambassador in Russia Polad Bulbuloglu said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Baku has never raised the issue of expelling Armenians from Karabakh, Azerbaijani Ambassador in Russia Polad Bulbuloglu said on Wednesday.

"Azerbaijan has never raised the issue of expulsion of Armenians from Karabakh. Such a question has never been raised," the ambassador said on the air of the Ekho Moskvy broadcaster.

More Stories From World

