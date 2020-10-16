UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baku Not Planning To Move Karabakh Conflict To Armenian Territory - Azeri President

Muhammad Irfan 6 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 08:27 PM

Baku Not Planning to Move Karabakh Conflict to Armenian Territory - Azeri President

Baku is not planning to move the Karabakh conflict to the territory of Armenia, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Friday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Baku is not planning to move the Karabakh conflict to the territory of Armenia, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Friday.

"We have no military goals, plans in Armenia. We have no plans to move the military campaign to Armenia," the president said in an interview with the Turkish broadcaster A Haber.

Related Topics

Baku Armenia

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler lauded for preserving rare Arab docu ..

58 minutes ago

Japan's Government Creates YouTube Channel Devoted ..

8 seconds ago

Chief Minister inaugurates five initiatives to ens ..

9 seconds ago

Lahore High Court disposes of petitions against al ..

11 seconds ago

Covid-19: Weekly infections explode in Europe

13 seconds ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes 3, seals 1 ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.