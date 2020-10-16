Baku Not Planning to Move Karabakh Conflict to Armenian Territory - Azeri President

Baku is not planning to move the Karabakh conflict to the territory of Armenia, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Friday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Baku is not planning to move the Karabakh conflict to the territory of Armenia, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Friday.

"We have no military goals, plans in Armenia. We have no plans to move the military campaign to Armenia," the president said in an interview with the Turkish broadcaster A Haber.