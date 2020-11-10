Baku Opens Criminal Case Over Crash of Russian Helicopter - Prosecutors

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The office of the Azerbaijani prosecutor general said Tuesday a criminal case into the crash of Russian Mi-24 helicopter on Armenian-Azerbaijani border was opened.

The Russian Defense Ministry said late on Monday that the plane was downed in Armenia's airspace, away from the Karabakh conflict zone.

Two crew members were killed, one was injured. Baku admitted to having downed the plane by accident, apologized and offered compensation.

The case was classified as investigation of negligence at work.

Azeri prosecutor general sent a letter to his Russian counterpart and had a phone conversatin with him regarding this matter.