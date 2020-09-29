Baku Refutes Reports of Downed Armenian Plane, Says Radars Did Not Register Such Flights

Azerbaijani President's aide Hikmet Hajiyev refuted information about the downed Armenian plane, stating that the air control systems of Azerbaijan did not record the flights of the Su-25 of the Armenian Air Force

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Azerbaijani President's aide Hikmet Hajiyev refuted information about the downed Armenian plane, stating that the air control systems of Azerbaijan did not record the flights of the Su-25 of the Armenian Air Force.

Earlier in the day, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan stated that Turkey's F-16 had shut down Armenia's Su-25 in the airspace of Armenia.

"The information that the SU-25 aircraft belonging to Armenia was shot down by the F-16 aircraft is an absolute lie, nonsense," Hajiyev told Sputnik.

He stressed that Baku rejected this information and advised the Armenian side to look at the radars.

"It is clearly visible on the radars which plane is taking off where and when. The radar system of Azerbaijan does not contain information about the taking off of a Su-25 aircraft from the territory of Armenia," Hajiyev said.