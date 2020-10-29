UrduPoint.com
Baku Refutes Statements About Azerbaijani Army's Strikes At Settlements In Karabakh

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 10:52 PM

Baku Refutes Statements About Azerbaijani Army's Strikes at Settlements in Karabakh

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denied information about missile and air strikes on settlements in Karabakh

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denied information about missile and air strikes on settlements in Karabakh.

Earlier in the day, the State Service for Emergency Situations of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic said that the Azerbaijani military had launched a missile strike at Stepanakert, as well as air strikes at the settlements of Askeran, Mardakert and Martuni.

"The information of the Armenian media about alleged missile strikes at Khankendi [Azerbaijani name of Stepanakert] and air strikes at Askeran, Aghdere [Mardakert], and Khojavend [Martuni] by the units of the Azerbaijan Army is false.

This news aims to divert the attention from the enemy's rocket-artillery shelling of Azerbaijani settlements today," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

The ministry asserts that "unlike the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijan Army complies with the humanitarian ceasefire regime and inflicts only adequate strikes against the enemy's firing positions."

