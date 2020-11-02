UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baku Refutes Yerevan's Claims On Advancement Of Armenian Forces In Karabakh

Muhammad Irfan 40 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 09:28 PM

Baku Refutes Yerevan's Claims on Advancement of Armenian Forces In Karabakh

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Monday refuted Yerevan's claims that Armenian forces have advanced its positions in several directions in Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Monday refuted Yerevan's claims that Armenian forces have advanced its positions in several directions in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Earlier in the day, Shushan Stepanyan, the spokeswoman of the Armenian Defense Ministry, said that Armenian forces control the situation along the line of contact, repelled Azerbaijani attack in Nagorno-Karabakh's northwestern direction and "pursued and eliminated the fleeing enemy."

"The information spread today by the officials of the Armenian MoD [Ministry of Defense] about the alleged improvement of their positions in some areas during the fierce battles in various directions of the front and the "destruction" of a group of Azerbaijani servicemen is an absolute lie," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry tweeted.

Armed hostilities between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh have been ongoing since September 27. The parties have since agreed to three humanitarian ceasefires, however, all three were broken mere hours after entering into force.

