BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Monday refuted Yerevan's claims that Armenian forces have advanced its positions in several directions in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Earlier in the day, Shushan Stepanyan, the spokeswoman of the Armenian Defense Ministry, said that Armenian forces control the situation along the line of contact, repelled Azerbaijani attack in Nagorno-Karabakh's northwestern direction and "pursued and eliminated the fleeing enemy."

"The information spread today by the officials of the Armenian MoD [Ministry of Defense] about the alleged improvement of their positions in some areas during the fierce battles in various directions of the front and the "destruction" of a group of Azerbaijani servicemen is an absolute lie," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry tweeted.

Armed hostilities between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh have been ongoing since September 27. The parties have since agreed to three humanitarian ceasefires, however, all three were broken mere hours after entering into force.