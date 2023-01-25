(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada on Wednesday denied the US State Department's statement about the ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor, which links Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh, and the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the region.

On Tuesday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price told a briefing that the continuing obstruction of normal commercial and private travel along the Lachin corridor was causing shortages of food, fuel, and medicine in Nagorno-Karabakh. The spokesman urged Baku to restore free movement through the corridor.

"Dear @StateDeptSpox, more than 1000 of vehicles bringing supply into the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan proves the opposite what you said on January 24. It would be appropriate to call on the Armenian side to fulfill obligations & stop illegal activities," Hajizada wrote on Twitter.

Since December 12, 2022, the Lachin corridor has been blocked by a group of Azerbaijanis described by Baku as environmental activists.

According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the corridor's blockade violates the ceasefire declaration brokered by Russia between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020. The document delegated control of the Lachin corridor to Russian peacekeepers deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh. In late December, Pashinyan alleged that the peacekeepers did not fulfill their obligations regarding control over the corridor.

On January 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the issue of the Lachin corridor in Nagorno-Karabakh could be resolved in the near future. The top diplomat noted that Moscow proposed to Baku and Yerevan a mechanism according to which Russian peacekeepers would have the authority under the trilateral agreement to control movement through the Lachin corridor and, among other things, to check vehicles for prohibited non-humanitarian and non-civilian goods in them.