Baku Reports 1 Serviceman Killed in New Shelling Incident at Border With Armenia

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Monday reported another incident of escalation at the border with Armenia, adding that one serviceman was killed as a result of shelling.

Last week, Baku accused the Armenian military of attacking a settlement in the Tovuz region. Yerevan pushed back against the claims by the Azerbaijani side.

"The situation on the contact line between the Armenian and Azerbaijani troops and around the state border with Armenia is increasingly aggravated by the enemy. The recent increase in cases of gross violations of the ceasefire by units of the Armenian armed forces ... led to a serious escalation of the situation," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, an Armenian drone was destroyed last night.

"As a result of another attack of the enemy in the direction of the Tovuz region on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, a soldier of the Azerbaijani army .

.. was killed," the statement added.

Since 1991, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority autonomy that proclaimed independence from what was then the Soviet Azerbaijan Republic.

The latest armed clashes broke out in mid-July on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, near the Movses village along the contact line between Armenia's Tavush province and Azerbaijan's Tovuz province, far from where the two sides usually exchange hostilities in the disputed territory. The confrontation lasted for several days, and at least 12 Azerbaijani military members were killed in the clashes, according to Baku. Several Armenian troops were also killed as tensions flared.