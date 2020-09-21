UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baku Reports 1 Serviceman Killed In New Shelling Incident At Border With Armenia

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 05:40 PM

Baku Reports 1 Serviceman Killed in New Shelling Incident at Border With Armenia

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Monday reported another incident of escalation at the border with Armenia, adding that one serviceman was killed as a result of shelling

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Monday reported another incident of escalation at the border with Armenia, adding that one serviceman was killed as a result of shelling.

Last week, Baku accused the Armenian military of attacking a settlement in the Tovuz region. Yerevan pushed back against the claims by the Azerbaijani side.

"The situation on the contact line between the Armenian and Azerbaijani troops and around the state border with Armenia is increasingly aggravated by the enemy. The recent increase in cases of gross violations of the ceasefire by units of the Armenian armed forces ... led to a serious escalation of the situation," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, an Armenian drone was destroyed last night.

"As a result of another attack of the enemy in the direction of the Tovuz region on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, a soldier of the Azerbaijani army .

.. was killed," the statement added.

Since 1991, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority autonomy that proclaimed independence from what was then the Soviet Azerbaijan Republic.

The latest armed clashes broke out in mid-July on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, near the Movses village along the contact line between Armenia's Tavush province and Azerbaijan's Tovuz province, far from where the two sides usually exchange hostilities in the disputed territory. The confrontation lasted for several days, and at least 12 Azerbaijani military members were killed in the clashes, according to Baku. Several Armenian troops were also killed as tensions flared.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Army Exchange Yerevan Tovuz Baku Armenia Independence Azerbaijan Border From

Recent Stories

Ajman Government’s remote working system approve ..

8 seconds ago

Dubai Customs: AED67b airborne gold, diamonds trad ..

17 seconds ago

Huawei Appoints New President for Cloud and AI Bus ..

16 minutes ago

Reham Khan criticizes Fayyazul Hassan Chohan for h ..

17 minutes ago

Islamabad police to arrange professional courses f ..

19 minutes ago

New Zealand commits over 18 mln USD investment in ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.