Baku Says Aliyev Called Putin to Clarify Cross-Border Military Cargo Deliveries to Armenia

(@FahadShabbir)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev raised the issue of military cargo deliveries from Russia to Armenia after the July escalation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Aliyev's press service said on Thursday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev raised the issue of military cargo deliveries from Russia to Armenia after the July escalation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Aliyev's press service said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Kremlin said Aliyev called Putin to congratulate Russia on registering the world's first coronavirus vaccine and discuss issues on the regional agenda in light of the escalation.

"The head of state brought to the Russian President's attention the fact that the intensity of delivery of military cargo from Russia to Armenia after the end of the clashes on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border - from July 17 to the present time - raises concern and serious questions of the Azerbaijani public. President Ilham Aliyev said the volume of the military cargo transported from Russia to Armenia via the air space of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran immediately after the military clashes on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border to the present time exceeded 400 tons, emphasizing that the main purpose of the phone call was to clarify this issue," the Azerbaijani presidency's press release read.

Aliyev congratulated Putin on registering the pioneer coronavirus vaccine, the press service confirmed, adding that the two presidents also discussed issues of bilateral cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan.

Clashes occurred in the northern segment of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border for several days in mid-July. The countries blamed the initiation of fire on each other.

Shortly into the escalation, Turkey sent a warplane and troops to Azerbaijan to attend large-scale military drills near the Armenian borders, which prompted Armenia to ban Turkey from conducting aerial military inspections of its territory under the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe.