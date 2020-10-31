Baku Says Armenian Forces Attacked Azerbaijani Village Located Near Karabakh

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Saturday claimed that the Armenian armed forces had attacked the settlement of Giyamedinli, located in a region near the combat zone in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The Armenian armed forces subjected to fire the Giyameddinli village of the Aghjabedi region. There are no damage and casualties," the ministry said in a statement.

The fighting over the disputed territory's status has been ongoing since September 27 with both Yerevan and Baku holding each other responsible for the present state of the conflict.