Baku Says Backs Talks After Armenian Prime Minister Speaks of Lack of Diplomatic Solution

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Aide to the Azerbaijani President Hikmet Hajiyev said on Tuesday, in response to the statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about the absence of a diplomatic solution to the Karabakh conflict, that Baku supported the settlement of the situation in Karabakh via negotiations on the basis of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Earlier, Pashinyan said that the Karabakh issue at this stage did not have a diplomatic solution and would not have such for a long time.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan supports the settlement of the conflict via negotiations in accordance with the existing roadmap based on the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council," Hajiyev told Sputnik.

The presidential aide claims that the statement of the Armenian prime minister about the absence of a diplomatic solution to the conflict once again demonstrates that Yerevan does not want to resolve the conflict via negotiations.

"With this statement, the Armenian leadership recognizes that Armenia's goal is to preserve the occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

This once again confirms that the statements of official Yerevan on the settlement of the conflict via negotiations are nothing more than hypocrisy," Hajiyev said.

The statement of the Armenian prime minister was made immediately after the working visit of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia to Moscow at the initiative of Russia and before the meeting at the level of foreign ministers in Washington at the initiative of the United States, he said.

"In recent interviews and statements to international media, President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stated Azerbaijan's readiness for negotiations and a diplomatic settlement of the conflict. Against the background of Azerbaijan's constructive position on the conflict settlement, the international community, especially the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, should draw conclusions from this statement by the Armenian leadership. The statement of the Armenian leadership is also disrespectful to the steps taken by the international community for the diplomatic settlement of the conflict," the presidential aide said.