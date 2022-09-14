UrduPoint.com

Baku Says Claim That Azerbaijani Military Targeted Russian Vehicles False

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 07:00 PM

The Azerbaijani armed forces have not targeted Russian military facilities or vehicles, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The Azerbaijani armed forces have not targeted Russian military facilities or vehicles, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The information disseminated by the Armenian side that #AzerbaijanArmyUnits allegedly opened fire on the Russian Armed Forces' #militaryfacility and #vehicles located in the Gegharkunik region is completely false and does not reflect reality," the ministry tweeted.

