Baku Says in Contact With Russian Peacekeepers About Missing Soldiers

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Azerbaijan is in contact with Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh regarding the soldiers who went missing in the area, the state commission on missing and imprisoned citizens said Tuesday.

"The contacts with the International Committee of the Red Cross and the commandment of the Russian peacekeeping mission continue to determine the fate of our soldiers who are considered missing," the commission said.