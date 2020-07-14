UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baku Says Two Senior Military Officials Killed In Clashes With Armenian Army

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 04:18 PM

Baku Says Two Senior Military Officials Killed in Clashes With Armenian Army

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday, amid escalation with neighboring Armenia, that Maj. Gen. Polad Gashimov and Col. Ilgar Mirzyaev were killed in firing by the Armenian armed forces in the Tovuz region at the border

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday, amid escalation with neighboring Armenia, that Maj. Gen. Polad Gashimov and Col. Ilgar Mirzyaev were killed in firing by the Armenian armed forces in the Tovuz region at the border.

"On the night into July 14, violent clashes continued in the Tovuz region. We were engaged in devastating combat with the rival. Around 100 rival troops, a significant amount of military equipment and important objects were eliminated. The Azerbaijani army has also suffered damage. Maj. Gen. Polad Gashimov and Col. Ilgar Mirzyaev died heroically during clashes in the morning," Deputy Defense Minister Karim Valiev told reporters.

Related Topics

Firing Army Died Tovuz Armenia July Border

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi to host &#039;CulturAll Conversation ..

20 minutes ago

Ayeza Khan celebrates daughter Hoorain's birthday

35 minutes ago

Sheikh Mansoor praises resilience of Dubai’s spo ..

38 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah receives letter of condolences fr ..

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Administrative Decision formi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.