Baku Says Two Senior Military Officials Killed in Clashes With Armenian Army

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday, amid escalation with neighboring Armenia, that Maj. Gen. Polad Gashimov and Col. Ilgar Mirzyaev were killed in firing by the Armenian armed forces in the Tovuz region at the border

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday, amid escalation with neighboring Armenia, that Maj. Gen. Polad Gashimov and Col. Ilgar Mirzyaev were killed in firing by the Armenian armed forces in the Tovuz region at the border.

"On the night into July 14, violent clashes continued in the Tovuz region. We were engaged in devastating combat with the rival. Around 100 rival troops, a significant amount of military equipment and important objects were eliminated. The Azerbaijani army has also suffered damage. Maj. Gen. Polad Gashimov and Col. Ilgar Mirzyaev died heroically during clashes in the morning," Deputy Defense Minister Karim Valiev told reporters.