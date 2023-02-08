UrduPoint.com

Baku Submitted Proposals On Peace Treaty To Yerevan 2 Weeks Ago - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 06:53 PM

Baku Submitted Proposals on Peace Treaty to Yerevan 2 Weeks Ago - Foreign Ministry

Azerbaijan submitted proposals on a peace treaty to Armenia 15 days ago, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Azerbaijan submitted proposals on a peace treaty to Armenia 15 days ago, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that "Armenia has recently received another proposal from Azerbaijan on a peace treaty and is studying it."

"The proposals voiced by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan were presented by Azerbaijan not a few, but 15 days ago. Azerbaijan, unlike Armenia, stands for holding negotiations on the text of the peace agreement in a short time and is always ready for it," the ministry said.

The South Caucasus is considered one of the most conflict-ridden regions across the globe, primarily due to the long-standing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region (also known as the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh). In September 2022, the world saw a new outbreak of hostilities between Yerevan and Baku in an area unrelated to Nagorno-Karabakh, in the most serious escalation since the 2020 events.

In 2022, Yerevan and Baku, with the mediation of Russia, the United States and the European Union, began discussing a future peace treaty.

Related Topics

World Russia European Union Yerevan Ararat Baku Armenia Azerbaijan United States September 2020 From Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE President receives ACTVET delegation including ..

UAE President receives ACTVET delegation including Emirate Skills medal winners

20 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre concludes 18th se ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre concludes 18th session of ‘Ibn Al Dar’ prog ..

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Kalba Ice Factory buildi ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Kalba Ice Factory building

20 minutes ago
 Former Chinese envoy to Pakistan appointed Asstt F ..

Former Chinese envoy to Pakistan appointed Asstt Foreign Minister

25 minutes ago
 Book fair at Government College University Lahore

Book fair at Government College University Lahore

25 minutes ago
 PAC seeks complete report over F-9 park incident

PAC seeks complete report over F-9 park incident

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.