Baku Submitted Proposals on Peace Treaty to Yerevan 2 Weeks Ago - Foreign Ministry

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Azerbaijan submitted proposals on a peace treaty to Armenia 15 days ago, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that "Armenia has recently received another proposal from Azerbaijan on a peace treaty and is studying it."

"The proposals voiced by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan were presented by Azerbaijan not a few, but 15 days ago. Azerbaijan, unlike Armenia, stands for holding negotiations on the text of the peace agreement in a short time and is always ready for it," the ministry said.

The South Caucasus is considered one of the most conflict-ridden regions across the globe, primarily due to the long-standing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region (also known as the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh). In September 2022, the world saw a new outbreak of hostilities between Yerevan and Baku in an area unrelated to Nagorno-Karabakh, in the most serious escalation since the 2020 events.

In 2022, Yerevan and Baku, with the mediation of Russia, the United States and the European Union, began discussing a future peace treaty.