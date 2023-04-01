Baku Suspects Tehran of Being Behind Attack Against Azerbaijani Lawmaker

Investigators suspect Tehran of being behind the attempted terrorist attack against Azerbaijani lawmaker Fazil Mustafa, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) Investigators suspect Tehran of being behind the attempted terrorist attack against Azerbaijani lawmaker Fazil Mustafa, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada said on Friday.

On Tuesday, Mustafa, who heads Azerbaijan's Great Order Party, was injured in Baku as a result of an assassination attempt by unknown assailants outside his house, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office said. On Wednesday, the Azerbaijani State Security Service called the attack on Mustafa a terrorist attack.

"Recently, threats have been voiced and provocations were conducted against Azerbaijan from the territory of Iran. Examples include ... the initial investigation of the terrorist attack against the member of the Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani parliament) Fazil Mustafa leading to Iran," Hajizada said.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman also listed military exercises by Iran along the Azerbaijani borders, military flights over the border and anti-Azerbaijani statements by Iranian officials as examples of provocations conducted against Baku.

The relations between Azerbaijan and Iran have remained tense in recent years, with Baku condemning Tehran's military exercises near its borders and accusing it of supporting Yerevan in the conflict around the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region (also known as the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh).

The possibility of further escalation emerged after an armed man driven by personal motives attacked the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran in January, killing one person and injuring two others. Azerbaijan evacuated its staff after the fatal shooting and suspended its diplomatic mission in Tehran.