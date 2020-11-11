Baku to Discuss Creation of Center to Control Karabakh Truce With Ankara, Moscow - Aliyev

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday that Baku would discuss with both Ankara and Moscow the creation of a ceasefire control center in Karabakh in the near future, adding that there is a schedule for the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the region, which should be completed by late November

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday that Baku would discuss with both Ankara and Moscow the creation of a ceasefire control center in Karabakh in the near future, adding that there is a schedule for the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the region, which should be completed by late November.

According to Aliyev's press service, the president received Turkey's foreign minister, defense minister and intelligence chief in Baku on Tuesday.

"Today we will discuss with you further activities of the center, we will also discuss the issue with our Russian colleagues so that the center is created within a short time. As there is a schedule for the withdrawal of the Armenian Armed Forces from our lands. By the end of the month, they must leave all territories that continue to remain under occupation. Thus, there is a benefit in the creation of this center in the near future," Aliyev said.