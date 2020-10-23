Baku, Washington Discuss Presence of Mercenaries, Terrorists in Karabakh

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo the situation in Karabakh and the problem of the presence of mercenaries and terrorists there, the conversation took place during their meeting in Washington on Friday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo the situation in Karabakh and the problem of the presence of mercenaries and terrorists there, the conversation took place during their meeting in Washington on Friday.

"During his working visit to the United States on October 23, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The minister discussed with his colleague the latest situation in the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, provided detailed information about the destructive policy of the Armenian side, the targeted shelling of the civilian population of Azerbaijan, mass recruitment of mercenaries and terrorists from abroad and other issues," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Bayramov stressed that "Azerbaijan's fair position is based on four well-known UN Security Council resolutions and relevant documents of other international organizations."

"The parties also exchanged views on bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the United States," the ministry said.