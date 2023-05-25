UrduPoint.com

Baku, Yerevan Could Reach Peace Agreement - Aliyev

May 25, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Baku and Yerevan could reach a peace agreement, taking into account the fact that Armenia has recognized Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Baku and Yerevan could reach a peace agreement, taking into account the fact that Armenia has recognized Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Thursday.

"There is a possibility of reaching a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan, especially considering that Armenia has officially recognized Nagorno-Karabakhas part of Azerbaijan," Aliyev said at a meeting of the expanded Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

