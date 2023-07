Baku-Yerevan Treaty Unlikely to Contain Karabakh Wording Suitable for All Sides -Pashinyan

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) A possible peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan most likely will not contain wording about Nagorno-Karabakh that is suitable for both sides, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday.

"The likelihood that the peace treaty will contain a wording regarding Nagorno-Karabakh, with which Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Nagorno-Karabakh will agree, is very low," Pashinyan said at a press conference.