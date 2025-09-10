Baku’s global call: Green development, digital transformation and sustainable cooperation

The 13th meeting of the CICA Think Tank Forum, themed “Resonance of Development and Security: Regional Cooperation and Governance in the Institutional Transformation of CICA,” continued its work in Baku

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The 13th meeting of the CICA Think Tank Forum, themed “Resonance of Development and Security: Regional Cooperation and Governance in the Institutional Transformation of CICA,” continued its work in Baku.

The session, moderated by Zhao Long, Deputy Director at the Shanghai Institute for International Studies, discussed the topic “Supply Chain Cooperation Amid Green and Digital Transformation.”

In his address, Chheng Kimlong, President of the Asian Vision Institute of Cambodia, who joined the meeting online, highlighted the most pressing topics on the agenda, noting that eliminating geopolitical risks and closing existing gaps in Asia is critical. He emphasized that Asian countries are becoming examples of digital technology and green policies in the region due to their rapid economic growth and focus on innovation.

“Asia's population is aging significantly, but certain countries still possess large, young populations that can drive economic growth through the demographic dividend. However, the key to fully realizing this dividend lies in equipping this younger generation with the skills and education necessary to effectively adopt and leverage digital technologies,” he emphasized.

Y.N. Jayarathna, a member of the Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute of International Relations and Strategic Studies, also in his online address, drew attention to the special importance of maritime relations and ship safety. He noted that the creation of secure, efficient ports, stable and reliable supply chains, and robust maritime and land infrastructure are critical for strengthening Asia's economic standing.

Shahmar Hajiyev, Head of Department at the Center of Analysis of International Relations, described the development of renewable energy as one of Azerbaijan’s top priorities today. He highlighted how hosting the COP29 climate conference in Baku has significantly encouraged the country to accelerate its transition towards a green economy, emphasizing the crucial role of efficient renewable energy utilization for both economic growth and environmental protection.

Other key speakers described multilateral partnerships as a vital tool for achieving green development, digital transformation, and sustainable cooperation.

The meeting continued with discussions.