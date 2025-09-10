Open Menu

Baku’s Global Call: Green Development, Digital Transformation And Sustainable Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 07:39 PM

Baku’s global call: Green development, digital transformation and sustainable cooperation

The 13th meeting of the CICA Think Tank Forum, themed “Resonance of Development and Security: Regional Cooperation and Governance in the Institutional Transformation of CICA,” continued its work in Baku

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The 13th meeting of the CICA Think Tank Forum, themed “Resonance of Development and Security: Regional Cooperation and Governance in the Institutional Transformation of CICA,” continued its work in Baku.

The session, moderated by Zhao Long, Deputy Director at the Shanghai Institute for International Studies, discussed the topic “Supply Chain Cooperation Amid Green and Digital Transformation.”

In his address, Chheng Kimlong, President of the Asian Vision Institute of Cambodia, who joined the meeting online, highlighted the most pressing topics on the agenda, noting that eliminating geopolitical risks and closing existing gaps in Asia is critical. He emphasized that Asian countries are becoming examples of digital technology and green policies in the region due to their rapid economic growth and focus on innovation.

“Asia's population is aging significantly, but certain countries still possess large, young populations that can drive economic growth through the demographic dividend. However, the key to fully realizing this dividend lies in equipping this younger generation with the skills and education necessary to effectively adopt and leverage digital technologies,” he emphasized.

Y.N. Jayarathna, a member of the Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute of International Relations and Strategic Studies, also in his online address, drew attention to the special importance of maritime relations and ship safety. He noted that the creation of secure, efficient ports, stable and reliable supply chains, and robust maritime and land infrastructure are critical for strengthening Asia's economic standing.

Shahmar Hajiyev, Head of Department at the Center of Analysis of International Relations, described the development of renewable energy as one of Azerbaijan’s top priorities today. He highlighted how hosting the COP29 climate conference in Baku has significantly encouraged the country to accelerate its transition towards a green economy, emphasizing the crucial role of efficient renewable energy utilization for both economic growth and environmental protection.

Other key speakers described multilateral partnerships as a vital tool for achieving green development, digital transformation, and sustainable cooperation.

The meeting continued with discussions.

Recent Stories

29th IRENA Council to advance global dialogue on e ..

29th IRENA Council to advance global dialogue on energy security, supply chains

13 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz announces establishment of ‘Asan Khid ..

PM Shehbaz announces establishment of ‘Asan Khidmat Markaz’ with Azerbaijan� ..

12 minutes ago
 ISSI, Mishal host seminar on "Civilian Protection ..

ISSI, Mishal host seminar on "Civilian Protection in Multidomain Conflicts"

12 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr witnesses first trial flight of elec ..

Saud bin Saqr witnesses first trial flight of electric flying vehicle in Ras Al ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler witnesses inspiring speeches at 14th ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses inspiring speeches at 14th IGCF

1 hour ago
 SWCCI, PBBC sign MoU to foster trade between Pakis ..

SWCCI, PBBC sign MoU to foster trade between Pakistan & UK

12 minutes ago
Ahmed bin Saeed chairs Dubai Health Board meeting

Ahmed bin Saeed chairs Dubai Health Board meeting

1 hour ago
 FAHR launches AI-powered HR Assistant

FAHR launches AI-powered HR Assistant

2 hours ago
 UAE President welcomed by King of Bahrain on frate ..

UAE President welcomed by King of Bahrain on fraternal visit

2 hours ago
 UAE Media Council highlights regional importance o ..

UAE Media Council highlights regional importance of International Government Com ..

2 hours ago
 Youth Muay Thai World Championship kicks off in Ab ..

Youth Muay Thai World Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Friday

2 hours ago
 Gilani meets AIPA Secretary General, invites parti ..

Gilani meets AIPA Secretary General, invites participation in Islamabad conferen ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World