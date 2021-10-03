UrduPoint.com

Balance Of Interests Crucial To Overcoming Current Global Challenges - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 31 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) The world needs not just a balance of power, but also a balance of interests to meet the challenges of the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

In an address to the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy think thank, the minister talked about a global shift toward a multipolar world, noting the increasing number of factors in international relations, including models of development, state systems, political traditions, cultural and civilizational codes.

"And of course, it is impossible to do without reflecting on all these processes, but one thing is clear ” you cannot resolve problems in a stable and reliable way with a traditional balance of power, a balance of interests is needed," Lavrov said.

The departure from the West-centric model, which is led by the United States, will take a long time, but it will result in a more stable and democratic world order, the top diplomat projected.

