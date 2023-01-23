Balance of loans in Shanghai rises at end of 2022

The balance of loans in Shanghai, including all currencies, stood at 10.31 trillion yuan (1.53 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of December 2022, up 7.4 percent year on year, official data showed

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) The balance of loans in Shanghai, including all currencies, stood at 10.31 trillion yuan (1.53 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of December 2022, up 7.4 percent year on year, official data showed.

The balance of loans in Chinese yuan in Shanghai reached 9.65 trillion yuan at the end of December, up 9.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the People's Bank of China Shanghai Head Office.

The balance of foreign currency loans stood at 95.4 billion U.S. dollars at the end of December, down 21.7 percent year on year.