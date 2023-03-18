UrduPoint.com

Balance Of Loans In Shanghai Rises At End Of February

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Balance of loans in Shanghai rises at end of February

The balance of loans in Shanghai, including all currencies, stood at 10.66 trillion yuan (about 1.54 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of February, up 7.7 percent year on year, official data shows

The balance of loans in Chinese yuan in Shanghai reached 10 trillion yuan at the end of last month, up 9.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the People's Bank of China.

The balance of loans in Chinese yuan in Shanghai reached 10 trillion yuan at the end of last month, up 9.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the People's Bank of China.

The balance of foreign currency loans stood at 94.2 billion U.S. dollars, down 23.1 percent year on year.

