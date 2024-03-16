Balance Of Loans In Shanghai Up 7.3 Pct At End Of January
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2024 | 06:47 PM
SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The balance of loans in Shanghai, including all currencies, rose 7.3 percent year on year at the end of January to 11.37 trillion yuan (about 1.6 trillion U.S. dollars), official data showed.
Specifically, the balance of loans in Chinese yuan stood at 10.
79 trillion yuan, up 8.3 percent year on year, according to the People's Bank of China Shanghai Head Office.
Outstanding foreign currency loans totaled 82.3 billion dollars, down 13.6 percent year on year.
The balance of Shanghai's deposits climbed 5.4 percent on a yearly basis to 20.4 trillion yuan at the end of January, the data also revealed.
