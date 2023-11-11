Open Menu

Balance Of Loans Up 13.1 Pct In China's Yangtze River Delta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2023 | 06:17 PM

The balance of loans in China's Yangtze River Delta region went up 13.1 percent year on year to 63.45 trillion yuan (about 8.84 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of September, official data showed

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The balance of loans in China's Yangtze River Delta region went up 13.1 percent year on year to 63.45 trillion yuan (about 8.84 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of September, official data showed.

Of the total, the balance of loans in Chinese yuan stood at 62.41 trillion yuan, rising 13.

9 percent year on year, according to the People's Bank of China Shanghai Head Office.

The balance of foreign currency loans in this region came in at 144.5 billion U.S. dollars, a decrease of 21.5 percent from the same period last year.

According to the data, the balance of the region's deposits hit 74.91 trillion yuan by the end of September, up 10.8 percent compared with a year ago.

More Stories From World