'Balancing Life And Death': Ukrainian Activists Urge Minute Of Silence
Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Five girls stood still in the freezing December drizzle in Ukraine's capital as a metronome counted a minute of silence, honouring the victims of Russia's invasion.
They were holding banners urging passersby to stop and pay their respects at 9:00 am -- part of an official, but rarely observed, daily ritual in war-torn Ukraine.
The crowd pouring out of Kyiv's central Golden Gate metro station mostly walked on by.
At the end of the countdown, 17-year-old journalism student Olia Kozel folded the cardboard signs into a tote bag.
"I feel angry at the people who don't stop, who look and read -- and I can see in their eyes that they're reading our signs -- but keep going," she told AFP.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky introduced the daily minute's silence in March 2022 to honour those killed by Russia's invasion.
But nearly three years later, and with tens of thousands more dead, few take part.
Kozel is part of a small group trying to change that.
Barring air raid alerts, they gather in central Kyiv once a week for their mini demonstration, trying to remind people to pause for 60 seconds.
For her, the minute's silence is a way to process the collective and individual grief hanging over Ukrainians, those living near and far from the front.
