Balbirnie, Tucker Half-tons Boost Ireland In Zimbabwe
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2025 | 12:20 AM
Bulawayo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Captain Andy Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker scored half-centuries as Ireland posted 298 in their second innings to take control of a one-off Test against Zimbabwe on Saturday.
Then, needing 292 runs to avenge a four-wicket loss in Belfast last year, Zimbabwe slumped to 38 for three at the close of the third day at the Queens sports Club in Bulawayo.
The odds in a seesaw match have swung toward Ireland as Zimbabwe have never scored 292 runs to win a Test when batting last.
Zimbabwe have also been weakened by the unavailability of three potential big scorers -- captain Craig Ervine, Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza.
Balbirnie made 66 and wicketkeeper Tucker 58 while seamer Richard Ngarava was the pick of the Zimbabwe bowlers, taking four wickets for 55 runs.
Balbirnie patiently built his innings, facing 160 balls and hitting two fours before he was dismissed in a tight leg-before call that gave Wessly Madhevere his maiden Test wicket.
Tucker was caught in the covers by stand-in skipper Johnathan Campbell after getting a top edge to a Ngarava delivery.
His 95-ball knock included a six and six fours.
Ngarava then claimed the wickets of Mark Adair (15) and Barry McCarthy (11) to match his Test-best of four in an innings.
Blessing Muzarabani, who took seven wickets in the first Irish innings, had to settle for just one second time round.
Seeking a historic win, Zimbabwe made a disastrous start to their second innings, losing openers Takudzwanashe Kaitano (14) and Ben Curran (4) and Nick Welch (5) with just 32 runs on the board.
Curran was caught by Tucker after getting an outside edge off a Barry McCarthy ball and a Mark Adair inswinger puzzled Kaitano, leading to his off stump being uprooted.
Test debutant Welch, who made 90 in his first innings, faced only 20 balls before misreading the line of a Matthew Humphreys delivery and was trapped leg before.
Brief scores
Ireland 260 and 298 (A. Balbirnie 66, L. Tucker 58; R. Ngarava 4-55) v Zimbabwe 267 and 38-3
Match situation: Zimbabwe need 254 runs to win with seven wickets standing
Toss: Ireland
