Baldwin Says Fully Cooperating With Police After Accidentally Shooting Movie Crew Member

Actor Alec Baldwin said on Friday that he is fully cooperating with a police investigation into his accidental shooting of camera operator Halyna Hutchins on the set of a western movie that was being filmed in the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Actor Alec Baldwin said on Friday that he is fully cooperating with a police investigation into his accidental shooting of camera operator Halyna Hutchins on the set of a western movie that was being filmed in the United States.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred," Baldwin said in a statement.

Baldwin said he has been in contact with Hutchins' husband and offering support to him and his family.

He added that he is heartbroken over the Hutchins' death in this incident.

Hutchins was born and raised in Ukraine, which was then part of the Soviet Union. She graduated from the International Journalism Department of Kiev University and moved to Los Angeles several years ago.

Before relocating to the United States, Hutchins collaborated with British documentary filmmakers as an investigative journalist.

Hutchins' works include Darlin' (2019), Arch Enemy (2020) and Blindfire (2020).

