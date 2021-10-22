UrduPoint.com

Baldwin Says Fully Cooperating With Police Probe After Accidentally Shooting Crew Member

Fri 22nd October 2021 | 09:08 PM

US actor Alec Balwdin said on Friday that he is fully cooperating with a police investigation into his accidental shooting of camera operator Halyna Hutchins on the set of a western movie being filmed in the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) US actor Alec Balwdin said on Friday that he is fully cooperating with a police investigation into his accidental shooting of camera operator Halyna Hutchins on the set of a western movie being filmed in the United States.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred," Baldwin said in a statement.

More Stories From World

