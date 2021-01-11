Balearic Islands to Introduce New COVID-19 Restrictions - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The authorities in the Balearic Islands in the western Mediterranean Sea are introducing new restrictions to contain the spread of the new type of coronavirus, local media reported on Monday.

According to the Pais newspaper, the government of the Balearic Islands has issued a decree prohibiting public or family gatherings of people that are not living together. Starting Wednesday, on the islands of Mallorca and Menorca, public or family gatherings in both public and private places can only be held between those who live together.

According to Pilar Costa, the spokeswoman for the executive branch of the autonomous community, this measure does not apply to people living alone, the elderly in need of care, and minors who live with one of two parents.

Earlier in January, the government of the Balearic Islands announced that all bars, restaurants, gyms and other non-essential services in Mallorca would be closed due to the rise of COVID-19 cases.