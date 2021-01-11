UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balearic Islands To Introduce New COVID-19 Restrictions - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 08:28 PM

Balearic Islands to Introduce New COVID-19 Restrictions - Reports

The authorities in the Balearic Islands in the western Mediterranean Sea are introducing new restrictions to contain the spread of the new type of coronavirus, local media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The authorities in the Balearic Islands in the western Mediterranean Sea are introducing new restrictions to contain the spread of the new type of coronavirus, local media reported on Monday.

According to the Pais newspaper, the government of the Balearic Islands has issued a decree prohibiting public or family gatherings of people that are not living together. Starting Wednesday, on the islands of Mallorca and Menorca, public or family gatherings in both public and private places can only be held between those who live together.

According to Pilar Costa, the spokeswoman for the executive branch of the autonomous community, this measure does not apply to people living alone, the elderly in need of care, and minors who live with one of two parents.

Earlier in January, the government of the Balearic Islands announced that all bars, restaurants, gyms and other non-essential services in Mallorca would be closed due to the rise of COVID-19 cases.

Related Topics

Pilar January Family Media All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KEMA condemns coercive measures to gag freedom of ..

1 minute ago

CM Balochistan taking positive steps for investmen ..

1 minute ago

Floods swamp roads, damage buildings in Kosovo, Al ..

1 minute ago

Tribal districts to get internet services soon: Zi ..

12 minutes ago

CPEC gradually developing into multilateral, regio ..

12 minutes ago

Adjournment motion regarding merged districts acce ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.