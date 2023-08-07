Bali Authorities Say Deported More Tourists in January-July Than in Entire 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) The authorities of the Indonesian resort island of Bali said that they had deported 198 people from January-July, with the number of deportations exceeding figures for the entire 2022 when 188 people had to leave the island for violating migration regulations, according to Indonesian news agency Antara.

"There have been more violations. We also see that the number of foreigners who arrived last year was less than 2 million. However, only until July (2023), the number stood at 2.6 million people. This is alarming with regard to future prospects, because the more people come, the higher the probability of their violations," Bali Ministry of Law and Human Rights head Anggiat Napitupulu said.

The official added that more deportations were expected from the island this year because of the increasing number of foreign tourists, the news agency reported. Russian, US and UK citizens topped the list of deportees.

The official added that the most frequent immigration violations were visa overstays and using visas for inappropriate purposes, including for illegal work on a tourist visa, according to the report.