Bali Governor Proposes Banning Foreign Tourism for 100 Years

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Governor of the Indonesian island of Bali Wayan Koster has announced his intention to propose a ban on mass tourism for 100 years and introduce quotas for foreign visitors during this period due to numerous cases of disrespectful behavior towards local norms.

"The absence of mass tourism and the system of tourist quotas is our future for the next 100 years," Koster said on Thursday evening, as quoted by the Antara news agency.

The governor plans to present a plan to deal with ill-behaved foreign tourists at the seminar "Direction of the Future Bali Development: 100 Years of New Era," which will be also attended by former Indonesian President Megawati Sukarnoputri, as well as a series of incumbent ministers and other officials, the news outlet reported.

Koster reportedly believes that if foreign tourists keep arriving in Bali, even more of them will start illegal businesses on the island or will take illegal jobs. The aim of the governor's proposal is to prevent all "low-quality" tourists from coming to Bali, the report said.

"If we continue (acting) as we do now, soon we will only have cheap tourists who eat only instant rice, ride light motorbikes and end up committing offenses," Koster was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The Bali governor deems it necessary to find a comprehensive solution to the problem of tourists who disrespect the local traditions, culture and sacred places, Antara reported.

At the same time, the capacity of the island's hotels and catering establishments to receive and serve quality tourists must be assessed before the introduction of quotas, Koster said. Under the governor's plan, foreigners who want to visit Bali will be required to apply for a travel permit a year in advance, the news agency reported.

"Let those who want to come in a year apply with a request to be included in the lists right now," Koster said, adding that that was how the quota system should work.

Over the first three and a half months of 2023, a total of 96 foreign tourists were deported from the island for wrongdoings and acts of disrespect towards the local traditions and culture, the Antara news agency reported.