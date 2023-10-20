Open Menu

Bali Island Declares Drought Emergency Status For 14 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2023 | 02:20 PM

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) -- The regional government of Bali province, a famous resort island in Indonesia, declared on Thursday an emergency alert status of drought that would stay effective for 14 days, following the escalation of the recent drought disaster in the region.

"We have decided to set the status of disaster emergency preparedness for 14 days ahead, starting today," said Bali's Acting Governor Sang Made Mahendra at his office in Bali, as quoted by local media.

Mahendra said that the extreme weather conditions in Bali from July to October had caused 113 villages to suffer from clean water shortage and caused forest or land fires in 10 areas, including Denpasar, the province's capital city.

"We will make efforts to extinguish the fires which are still burning at the moment, including providing assistance to areas experiencing drought and preparing the equipment needed to modify the weather. If we cannot handle it properly, we are afraid that the impact will spread wider," Mahendra said.

