'Bali Nine' Drug Ring Prisoners Fly Home To Australia
Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) The five remaining members of the Australian "Bali Nine" drug ring flew home Sunday after 19 years in jail in Indonesia, ending a saga that had frayed relations between the two countries.
Indonesian police arrested nine Australians in 2005, convicting them of attempting to smuggle more than eight kilograms (18 Pounds) of heroin off the holiday island of Bali.
In a case that drew global attention to Indonesia's unforgiving drug laws, two of the gang would eventually be executed by firing squad, while others served hefty prison sentences.
"The Australian Government can confirm that Australian citizens, Matthew Norman, Scott Rush, Martin Stephens, Si Yi Chen, and Michael Czugaj have returned to Australia," Canberra said in a statement.
"The men will have the opportunity to continue their personal rehabilitation and reintegration in Australia."
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the men returned in the afternoon, and he had thanked Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for his "compassion".
"Australia shares Indonesia's concern about the serious problem illicit drugs represent," Albanese said.
"The government will continue to cooperate with Indonesia to counter narcotics trafficking and transnational crime," he told reporters.
"These Australians spent more than 19 years in prison in Indonesia. It was time for them to come home."
The Australian government did not give further details on the agreement with Jakarta.
